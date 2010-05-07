Check Out The Top Grossing Superhero Movies Of All Time

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Superhero flicks are doing wonders for the box office.After a week of industry hype and booming international box office numbers, “Iron Man 2” finally hits U.S. theatres this weekend.
The Marvel/Paramount comic book adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. has already grossed more than $121 million in 53 foreign markets.
It now opens in 4,380 North American theatres, which Nikki Finke over as Deadline.com notes makes it the “widest initial release in Hollywood history,” besting Warner Bros’ “The Dark Knight,” which opened in 4,366. And there’s speculation that it could surpass “The Dark Knight’s” $158 million opening weekend record, too.
There are also plenty more sure-to-be lucrative superhero movies on the way: “The Avengers,” “The Green Hornet,” “The Green Lantern” (both in 3-D), “X-Men First Class” and a Sequel to “The Dark Knight,” which just got an official July 20, 2010 release date, among others.
But in the meantime…
Released: 07/18/2008
Studio: Warner Bros.
U.S. Gross: $533,345,358
Worldwide Gross: $1,022,345,358
Released: 05/03/2002
Studio: Sony
U.S. Gross: $403,706,375
Worldwide Gross: $821,708,551
Released: 06/30/2004
Studio: Sony
U.S. Gross: $373,524,485
Worldwide Gross: $783,705,001
Released: 05/04/2007
Studio: Sony
U.S. Gross: $336,530,303
Worldwide Gross: $890,871,626
Released: 05/02/2008
Studio: Paramount Pictures
U.S. Gross: $318,313,199
Worldwide Gross: $582,313,199
Released: 11/05/2004
Studio: Buena Vista
U.S. Gross: $261,441,092
Worldwide Gross: $635,564,642
Released: 06/23/1989
Studio: Warner Brothers
U.S. Gross: $251,188,924
Worldwide Gross: $411,348,924
Released: 05/02/2003
Studio: FOX
U.S. Gross: $214,949,694
Worldwide Gross: $407,711,549
Released: 05/26/2006
Studio: FOX
U.S. Gross: $234,362,462
Worldwide Gross: $459,359,555
Released: 07/02/2008
Studio: Sony
U.S. Gross: $227,946,274
Worldwide Gross: $624,346,274
'Iron Man 2' (Paramount): 05/07/2010
'The Green Hornet' in 3D (Sony): 01/14/2011
'X-Men First Class' (Fox): 06/03/2011
'Green Lantern in 3D' (Warner Bros.): 06/17/2011
'The Avengers' (Paramount): 05/04/2012
Spider-Man in 3D (Sony): 07/03/2012
Batman 3 (Warner Bros.) 07/20/2012
