Check Out The Top Grossing Superhero Movies Of All Time

Superhero flicks are doing wonders for the box office.After a week of industry hype and booming international box office numbers, “Iron Man 2” finally hits U.S. theatres this weekend.

The Marvel/Paramount comic book adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. has already grossed more than $121 million in 53 foreign markets.

It now opens in 4,380 North American theatres, which Nikki Finke over as Deadline.com notes makes it the “widest initial release in Hollywood history,” besting Warner Bros’ “The Dark Knight,” which opened in 4,366. And there’s speculation that it could surpass “The Dark Knight’s” $158 million opening weekend record, too.

There are also plenty more sure-to-be lucrative superhero movies on the way: “The Avengers,” “The Green Hornet,” “The Green Lantern” (both in 3-D), “X-Men First Class” and a Sequel to “The Dark Knight,” which just got an official July 20, 2010 release date, among others.

But in the meantime…

Released: 07/18/2008

Studio: Warner Bros.

U.S. Gross: $533,345,358

Worldwide Gross: $1,022,345,358

Source: The Numbers

Released: 05/03/2002

Studio: Sony

U.S. Gross: $403,706,375

Worldwide Gross: $821,708,551

Source: The Numbers

Released: 06/30/2004

Studio: Sony

U.S. Gross: $373,524,485

Worldwide Gross: $783,705,001

Source: The Numbers

Released: 05/04/2007

Studio: Sony

U.S. Gross: $336,530,303

Worldwide Gross: $890,871,626

Source: The Numbers

Released: 05/02/2008

Studio: Paramount Pictures

U.S. Gross: $318,313,199

Worldwide Gross: $582,313,199

Source: The Numbers

Released: 11/05/2004

Studio: Buena Vista

U.S. Gross: $261,441,092

Worldwide Gross: $635,564,642

Source: The Numbers

Released: 06/23/1989

Studio: Warner Brothers

U.S. Gross: $251,188,924

Worldwide Gross: $411,348,924

Source: The Numbers

Released: 05/02/2003

Studio: FOX

U.S. Gross: $214,949,694

Worldwide Gross: $407,711,549

Source: The Numbers

Released: 05/26/2006

Studio: FOX

U.S. Gross: $234,362,462

Worldwide Gross: $459,359,555

Source: The Numbers

Released: 07/02/2008

Studio: Sony

U.S. Gross: $227,946,274

Worldwide Gross: $624,346,274

Source: The Numbers

Upcoming Superhero Flicks

'Iron Man 2' (Paramount): 05/07/2010

'The Green Hornet' in 3D (Sony): 01/14/2011

'X-Men First Class' (Fox): 06/03/2011

'Green Lantern in 3D' (Warner Bros.): 06/17/2011

'The Avengers' (Paramount): 05/04/2012

Spider-Man in 3D (Sony): 07/03/2012

Batman 3 (Warner Bros.) 07/20/2012

Source: Box Office Mojo

