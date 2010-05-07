Check Out The Top Grossing Superhero Movies Of All Time

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Superhero flicks are doing wonders for the box office.After a week of industry hype and booming international box office numbers, “Iron Man 2” finally hits U.S. theatres this weekend.



The Marvel/Paramount comic book adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. has already grossed more than $121 million in 53 foreign markets.

It now opens in 4,380 North American theatres, which Nikki Finke over as Deadline.com notes makes it the “widest initial release in Hollywood history,” besting Warner Bros’ “The Dark Knight,” which opened in 4,366. And there’s speculation that it could surpass “The Dark Knight’s” $158 million opening weekend record, too.

There are also plenty more sure-to-be lucrative superhero movies on the way: “The Avengers,” “The Green Hornet,” “The Green Lantern” (both in 3-D), “X-Men First Class” and a Sequel to “The Dark Knight,” which just got an official July 20, 2010 release date, among others.

But in the meantime…

