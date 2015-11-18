Super funds are on track for their fourth year of positive returns

Kane Petersen successfully walks a tightrope 300 metres above the ground at Eureka Skydeck in Melbourne. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Returns from super funds bounced back strongly in October with the median growth fund up 3.2% for the month.

This brought the return for a medium growth fund to 6.1% for the first ten months of the year.

With just six weeks to the end of 2015 there is a good chance that funds will deliver a fourth positive calendar year return in a row.

“With the end of the year in sight there remains a good chance that the median growth fund will produce another positive calendar year return,” says analyst Warren Chant of Chant West director.

“While it won’t reach the heights of the past three years (12.8% in 2012, 17.2% in 2013 and 8.5% in 2014), it would still represent the sixth positive return in the past seven years and the eleventh in the past thirteen.”

The best performing growth super funds over the year to the end of October were AMP Balanced Growth (10.2%), AMP Capital Balanced (9.4%) and MLC Growth (9.2%).

The best balanced funds were BT Balanced Returns (8.4%), AMP Capital Moderately Conservative (7.8%), and AMP Moderate Growth (7.7%).

Here’s the longer term performance of growth funds. A median growth fund has 61% to 80% of its portfolio in growth assets.

