SUPER FAILURE: Deficit Committee Certain To Announce Failure Tomorrow

It’s over. After months of posturing and secret negotiations, the super committee has failed at its task of reaching $1.2 trillion in deficit cuts.Via POLITICO’s Mike Allen:



The official deadline for action by the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. The real deadline is Monday night, since any plan has to be posted for 48 hours before it’s voted on. So conversations this weekend revolved around how to shut this turkey down. Aides expect some “Hail Mary” offers on Sunday, and there’s something on the stove that could be inoffensive to both sides. But the committee may not even have a fig-leaf agreement to announce. Total, embarrassing failure. The markets and the country will hate it.

The most likely scenario: The co-chairs, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), on Monday will issue a short joint statement with the basic message: “This marriage is over.” Other possibilities are to hold a short going-out-of-business hearing, or to vote down a Republican proposal and a Democratic proposal. But one aide says: “Few, if any, one either side, want a final, ugly food fight … The chairs are working to figure out how to put the appropriate period on the sentence and do so in the most dignified manner possible. … [Don’t expect] a showdown of dueling voters and a ton of fingerpointing.”

For weeks the committee has been stalemated over taxes — with Democrats refusing to extend the Bush tax cuts as part of an agreement, and Republicans unwilling to do so without it (though even their offers of new revenues didn’t have the support of many in their caucus).

Failing to reach the $1.2 trillion in cuts to the federal deficit will result in automatic cuts of the same amount.

The committee was in many ways the last best hope of reaching a sensible solution to deficit reduction — with no filibusters allowed, and a narrow timetable forced on them by stiff penalties for failure. But many in Congress now believe that it would be better to engage in cuts that the Department of defence has called a threat to military readiness, instead of reaching across the aisle.

From an economic perspective, this outcome may be among the worst — with the spending cuts almost entirely cutting actual programs, as opposed to the areas of waste that the committee has already identified.

Several members of the committee will be appearing on the Sunday morning news shows this morning. Check back for updates.

