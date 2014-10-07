Super Elite Qantas Frequent Flyers Get More Benefits Piled On

Photo: Getty Images

The elite Qantas frequent flyers, those who fly more than three times as much as Platinum level travellers, are to get even more benefits.

The Platinum One level was introduced by Qantas Frequent Flyer in November 2011 to give incentives to the highfliers among the 10 million Qantas frequent flyers.

The tier already has 24/7 support from a dedicated Platinum One team, early points upgrade processing, additional access to Classic Awards seats, complimentary exit row seating, Qantas epiQure membership and invitations to private concerts and backstage tours by world class performers.

Now they get Platinum membership for a spouse or de facto partner, which includes access to the Qantas International First Lounges and Domestic Business Lounges.

They also get complimentary Qantas golf club premium and waivers for any fare differential that might be payable at the airport to move to an earlier Qantas domestic flight when travelling on a flexible fare.

Lesley Grant, the CEO of Qantas Loyalty, says these customers are spending as much time in the air as on the ground.

Other benefits for Platinum One members include a bonus of 75,000 Qantas Points when they reach 5,000 Status Credits in a membership year and a further 100,000 Qantas Points when they reach 7,000 Status Credits. The use of these points are at the members discretion.

