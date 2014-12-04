Here's An Android Phone That Looks Exactly Like The iPhone 6 -- And It's Super Cheap

Chinese smartphone company Digione makes an Android phone that looks almost identical to the iPhone 6, and it costs about a fraction of what you would pay for Apple’s newest smartphone.

The 100+ V6, a smartphone brand owned by Chinese company Digione, starts at 799 yuan, or $US129. An off-contract iPhone 6 would cost at least $US600.

The similarities between the iPhone 6 and 100+ V6 are uncanny, and Digione isn’t happy about it. The company revealed on Monday that it had sent a letter to Cupertino in September, claiming that Apple may have infringed on one of its patents, according to Macworld.

The patent covers a design similar to that of the iPhone 6. One of Digione’s subsidiaries filed the patent in January and it was granted in July, as Macworld spotted in documents from China’s State Intellectual Property Office.

Take a look at the photo below. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are on the left, and the 100+V6 is on the right.

You’ll notice the design looks exactly like that of the iPhone 6, from the rounded silver corners to the size of the top and bottom bezels. The main difference is the capacitive Android navigational buttons at the bottom.

Here’s another look at the 100+ V6. It even comes in silver, gold, and grey colour options like the iPhone 6.

100+ posted the letter it sent to Apple on its Weibo page to publicize the issue and “clarify the facts,” according to a translation of the website. The issue, however, has yet to be resolved.

Digione is far from being the first Chinese company to create a phone that bears resemblance to the iPhone 6. Lenovo’s S90 also looks almost exactly like Apple’s new smartphone.

