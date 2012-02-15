Super Bull Ken Fisher Says Buy Now Before The Rush

It looks like all the usual bullish suspects are pounding the table on the equity markets now. These comments are from Ken Fisher of Fisher investments in Forbes:



“Last year I warned of a middling market, but this year will be different. I expect it to be a great year for stocks, including last year’s picks.

Volatility spooked investors in 2011, and as a result there are few superbulls or superbears out there. Most pros are noncommittal, mildly bullish or bearish. No one is expecting a huge trend. This is the perfect environment for an up-a-lot year.

We will soon begin the fourth year of this bull market. According to my research, fourth years have averaged 20% returns and sometimes have been much bigger. So it is best to think of the directionless daze the market ­suffered in 2011 as the pause that ­refreshes before the bull resumes.

There are some who are still fretting about an imminent disaster in ­PIIGSville. I don’t see it. Only Spain and Italy really matter. Italy needs to roll over almost half this year’s debt in February, March and April. Thereafter the coast is pretty darned clear—and fears will fade.

Capital markets tend to anticipate events, and so far all I see are strengthening markets. Italy should muddle through. When the rest of the market finally realises there will be no crisis, stocks will have already rebounded sharply. My advice is to buy now to beat the rush.”

