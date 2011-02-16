Know how some people have a natural way of lighting up a room? Well, hacker i-am-jen has an artificial one—LED sneakers!



Powered by a pair of 6-volt batteries and two teeny-tiny RBBB Arduino microcontrollers, the shoes offer a high-tech, DIY spin on the mass-market L.A. Lights of yesteryear:

Interested in kickstarting your own LED shoe project? You’ll find Jen’s step-by-step here.



Via ‘Super Brite’ LED Sneakers Basically Make Sneaking Impossible on WonderHowTo.

