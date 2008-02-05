TiVo: Everyone Liked E*Trade's Ads (ETFC)

Last night reeling E*Trade went ahead and dropped more than $4 million of its turnaround budget on two 30-second Super Bowl ads. A risky call, given the circumstances, but the TiVo nation, at least, was impressed. Data released by the DVR company shows users spent a good bit of Sunday night watching E*Trade’s spokesbaby barf on his keyboard, again, and again, and again.

It’s the second year TiVo has released its most-watched ad stats, culled from an anonymous sample of 10,000 TiVo users: and it showed the ad certainly amused some people. Of course, we have no idea whether it conveyed any lasting or helpful brand impressions. AdAge’s Bob Garfield also gave E*Trade high marks, but the ad didn’t rate among USA Today’s panel of 234 volunteers wired with “ad meters” to gage their response — the ad didn’t make their top 10.

The Super Bowl’s most-viewed ads according to TiVo:

E-Trade: “Baby” (spitting up)

Pepsi Co: “Justin Timberlake”

Doritos: “Mouse Trap” (user-generated)

Coca Cola: “James Carville and Bill Frist”

Ice Breakers: “Carmen Electra”

