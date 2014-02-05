This Year's Super Bowl Was The Most Watched TV Program In U.S. History -- Here's How Many People Saw It [THE BRIEF]

Getty Images 111.5 million people watched Brenco Giacomini and the Seattle Seahawks trample the Denver Broncos in this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite being a blowout, Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVIII was the largest television audience in American history, with Nielsen reporting that 111.5 million U.S. viewers watched the game. The previous record of 111.3 million viewers was set two years ago by Super Bowl XLVI.

House Democrats introduced a bill to restore the Federal Communications Commission‘s non-discrimination and no-blocking rules that were struck down by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruling could open the door for internet providers to charge different rates based on the content people download.

Detergent company Dreft is sponsoring and publishing content related to the birth of Kevin Jonas’ daughter.

Evolution Bureau of San Francisco won the creative account of Peet’s Coffee & Tea. The account was previously held by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Consumer feedback tracking company Spot Trender charted people’s reactions to Super Bowl ads on a moment by moment basis, and shared its results on its blog.

Digiday tells the story of its clever “WTF is my Twitter bio” website, which went viral by providing users a ridiculous jumble of Twitter bio cliches.

kbs+ Toronto appointed Matt Hassell as its new chief creative officer, a role in which he’ll work on the Target Canada and Bank of Montreal accounts. Hassell previously served as creative chief at OgilvyOne.

CP+B opened a new office in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be led by the creative team of Andre Kassu and Marcos Medeiros.

