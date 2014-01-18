Here's A Preview Of The Ads You Will See On Super Bowl Sunday

As anyone with a pulse is certainly aware, we are inching ever closer to one of the most sacred days on the American calendar: Super Bowl Sunday.

And just as the NFL Playoffs are whittling down a field of hungry competitors to two lucky participants, advertising agencies across the globe are cutting excess footage and tweaking taglines in preparation for the industry’s most prominent showcase.

Some 110 million Americans will likely tune in to this year’s game when it kicks off Feb. 2, and you can bet that the world’s biggest brands will be doing everything they can to make a good impression. With a going rate of $US4 million to run a 30-second commercial, they’d be silly not to.

Though many brands and their agencies will no doubt be frantically piecing together their strategies all the way up to gameday, some have started to give us a taste of what we can expect to see in between the action of Super Bowl XLVIII. They include mainstays like Budweiser and unknown newcomers like Squarespace.

We’ve summarized everything we’ve learned here, and we’ll continue to add updates as they become available — right on up until kickoff.

