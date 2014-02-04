Super Bowl XLVIII Is The Most-Watched TV Event In History With 111.5 Million Viewers

It’s official: Super Bowl XLVIII is the most-watched TV event in history, with 111.5 million people tuning in to see the Seattle Seahawks dominate the Denver Broncos.

Despite a fairly boring game and “utterly forgettable” halftime show featuring Bruno Mars, host network Fox says that “even in the closing minutes, the rating was only 5% lower than it was for the entire game.

The previous record holders for most-watched events in U.S. TV history were 2012′s Super Bowl, seen by 111.3 million, and the 2010 game, with 111 million viewers.

The game was also the most-viewed live stream ever for a single sports event.

Interest in the game, the first Super Bowl ever played in an outdoor, cold-weather location, and the nation’s No. 1 media market, was unprecedented, according to Fox’s press release.

