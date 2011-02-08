Super Bowl XLV Cribs: A Inside Look At The Homes Of Roethlisberger, Rodgers, And The Coaches

Photo: Curbed.com

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers do battle in this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have the chance to prove his meddle against Ben Roethlisberger’s tried-and-true playoff form. The classic story of an upstart unknown facing the veteran star. The same can’t be said of their respective coaches.Pitt playcaller Mike Tomlin might have a Super Bowl ring to his credit, but, at just 38 years of age, he’s no member of the old guard.



Meanwhile, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh fan by birth, is almost 10 years older than Tomlin, but has little in the way of bling to show for it. Any ill-informed football speculation on our part would be useless, but let it be known that we sense some weakness in the Pittsburgh duo. Why? Because they’ve been living the high life in ritzy pads since their last Super Bowl win, while the likes of Rodgers and McCarthy have been keeping it down home in some typically all-American digs.

Click here to see where Roethlisberger, Rodgers, and the coaches live →

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

Roethlisberger is well ensconced in this 10,000-square-foot suburban mansion. Purchased for $1.9M in 2006, it features a gated access, cathedral ceilings, two Super Bowl trophies, a basketball court, and... ...a swimming pool with Big Ben's Number 7 painted on the bottom. In 2009, the Pittsburgh QB invited Shaquille O'Neal to his home as part of the Shaq's Vs. TV series, kicked him out of his favourite chair (a La-Z Boy lounger, no less), and promptly won a game of Horse against the NBA star. Steelers coach MIke Tomlin dropped $1.8 million on this Shadyside mansion. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh proper, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin dropped $1.8M on a manse in the tony neighbourhood of Shadyside. Though credit is due to Tomlin for being the first Steelers coach in 50 years to take up residence within the city limits, we can't help but think this proper Brit-style Tudor mansion wasn't much of a sacrifice for city living. Here's where Green Bay starting QB, Aaron Rodgers hangs out when he's not winning Super Bowls. Now, on to Green Bay, where Cheesehead favourite Aaron Rodgers has taken up residence in a comparatively modest McMansion in the suburb of Suamico, Wis. There's no basketball court, no swimming pool, and uninspiring views. Sounds perfect for a guy with his mind on the game--gotta keep those distractions to a minimum. A birds-eye view of Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy's Green Bay digs. Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy grew up in the Pittsburgh neighbourhood of Greenfield, where citizens remember him as a 'hard-working kid' who 'never forgot where he came from.' Well, he might not have forgotten--and contributes generously to his hometown causes--but that doesn't mean he's living in the land of black and yellow. Nope, McCarthy has taken his $3.4M annual paycheck and settled into a modest home on Garden Gate Court, in Green Bay, where homes regularly trade in for less than $500K. Just the sort of American Dream story we might actually root for. Check out the mansion of another star athlete... LeBron James' $9 Million South Beach Mansion→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.