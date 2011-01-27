If You Really Want To Find Super Bowl Tickets, Go To Dallas Without Them

You’re a Packers fan and your team just went on a huge run, winning three road playoff games, and earning a spot in Super Bowl XLV.



Being the loyal Cheesehead you are, you want to go see them win the championship in person.

So the first thing you’re going to do is check out StubHub, right?

But the cheapest ticket is $2,500!?

That’s not in your price range. But that’s OK, because there’s a smarter way to go about getting Super Bowl tickets.

It might seem crazy, but according to Ety Rybak, co-founder and owner of Inside Sports & Entertainment Group, you should buy a plane ticket and find a place to stay in Dallas, and worry about tickets to the game after you’re down there.

Rybak has been helping people get Super Bowl tickets for six years and he says that buying tickets directly from the stadium and even from supposedly cheap outlets like StubHub is the wrong way to go about it.

Like all sporting events, the Super Bowl will have last minute sellers looking to dump their tickets on the cheap. That’s not to say you’ll be able to get into the big game for pennies, but you might be able to get in for less than you’d think.

While internet listings have Super Bowl tickets on sale for tens of thousands of dollars, Rybak says it’s wiser to look at the low-end of listings because those are closer to average actual prices.

“You can go on StubHub right now and look up tickets for $150,000. It doesn’t mean someone is going to buy them — whenever people look up tickets they just look at the most expensive ticket listed. But it could be not a real listing, or some drunken fool putting up a tickets at $3 million. Anyone can put anything up at any price. When evaluating ticket pricing, it’s much more accurate to look at the bottom of the market because then you see what is the cheapest I can get into the stadium at. The difference between the cheapest ticket and the next step up isn’t that great.”

In fact, Rybak says that if you see tickets online for $2,000 and have just $1,000 to spend, 75% of the time you’ll be able to get them at the Super Bowl site.

Of course a lot of factors are in play. Super Bowl match ups, timing, and location are major variables. If a team hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in a very long time, it will be much more difficult for fans to get tickets.

However, since the Steelers have been to the title game three times in the last six years, many of their fans may have already made the trip south. That means tickets might be in less demand than they would be if the Jets, who haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1969, had made it.

In any case, Rybak says that people should go down to the Super Bowl with an open mind. They should set a price they’re willing to pay for tickets and if it doesn’t work out, that’s still OK because the Mardi Gras atmosphere of Super Bowl week is well worth the trip on its own.

In fact, Rybak says that many people that go to the Super Bowl don’t consider the game itself to be the highlight of the trip. Seeing the game in person is an amazing experience, but the endless string of parties, concerts and other events in Dallas over the next week and a half will be plenty of fun on their own.

“Certainly being in the stadium is incredible, but every night there are great parties. There’s the Playboy Party, the Maxim Party, the ESPN Party. Every major brand is out there trying to meet new customers. There’s always something going on and something a lot of fun to go to that will have players at or celebrities at it. DirecTV throws a party on Saturday with Maroon 5 performing a concert just in the middle of downtown Dallas. Even going down to the stadium on Sunday, there’s so many different tailgate parties. It’s just such an incredible experience to be at.”

And that might just be where you find the right seller with an extra ticket.

A trip to the Super Bowl will never be cheap. But it may be more realistic than you think. And even if Super Bowl tickets are outside your price range, it might be worth going one day because as Rybak says, “the streets and the bars and restaurants are full all day and all night.”

“There’s never been someone that has gone down to the Super Bowl — whether they went to the game or not, and whether their team got blown out or not — that didn’t have the most incredible time.”

