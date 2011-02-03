Your Wednesday Super Bowl Ticket Update: Prices Are Down!

Photo: NFL

Currently the cheapest tickets for Sunday’s Super Bowl are listed on StubHub at $2,150, which is cheaper than we’ve seen them all week. There are several tickets in the $2,300 range.



The cheapest Party Plaza tickets are $325, but there are only two sets on sale for cheaper than $439. The original price for Party Plaza passes was $200.

