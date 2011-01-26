Pizza Hut Expects To Sell 2 MILLION Pizzas On Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is about football, friends, wings, and beer. And pizza.



This year Pizza Hut anticipates selling 2 million pizza pies on the day of Super Bowl XLV.

The chain expects 1.3 million orders, a 60% increase over Pizza Hut’s normal business on a Sunday.

By the numbers Pizza Hut has calculated that the 2 million pizza pies is equivalent to 2.3 million feet of pizza, 1,200 tons of dough, and 90,000 gallons of marinara sauce.

Pizza Hut may win the day, but Papa John’s is also working hard to draw attention. PJ is offering everyone free pizza if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

