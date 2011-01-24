Super Bowl XLV Is Set: Who Do You Think Will Win?

Photo: NFL

Despite all the twists and turns of an NFL season, the final game isn’t much different than many anticipated.The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were two preseason favourites. Even though the Packers barely reached the playoffs, and the Steelers opened the season without their starting quarterback, the teams overcame obstacles and arrive where they belong.



Even the conference championship games followed that script: the favourites got out to a big early lead, while the underdog climbed back into it – only to fall short.

Now football fans are treated to a Super Bowl that features Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers, the two best quarterbacks under the age of 30, and perhaps the two best in all of football.

Vegas and online sports books have the Packers favoured by 2.5 points, for now.

Bookmark the Sports Page for complete Super Bowl XLV coverage.

