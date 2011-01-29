Dallas Doesn't Have Enough Strippers To Meet The Demands Of Super Bowl Week

People from all over the country are flying to Dallas this week to have a good time. Right now, it doesn’t appear that the city is up to the task.



One strip club manager estimates that Dallas is as many as 10,000 strippers shy of meeting the demand from partying customers.

The manager, John Walsh of Showtime Cabaret, is trying to bring in 70 strippers for his own club this week.

Considering Dallas has somewhere around 60 strip clubs, the idea of bringing in 120 additional adult dancers for each seems like a pretty big stretch.

Nevertheless, the city is expecting up to 300,000 tourists for the events of Super Bowl week and strip clubs will surely reap the benefits.

