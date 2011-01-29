The NFL's Nightmare: There's A Suspicious Package By Cowboys Stadium*

LATEST: The all-clear has been issued.



UPDATE: The package is in a “manhole in a traffic island in the middle of the street.”

EARLIER: The Arlington police SWAT team is in the process of checking out a suspicious package near Cowboys Stadium.

With nine days to go until what should be the biggest crowd ever packs Cowboys Stadium to see Super Bowl XLV, the NFL has a situation on its hands.

FOX 4 in Dallas reports that a section of Randol Mill Road has been closed off, but no one seems particularly alarmed and preparations for the game are still ongoing inside the stadium.

So far this sounds like a false alarm, but the NFL will obviously be extremely careful about any potential threats that come over the next week.

More to come.

