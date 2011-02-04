Did You Know? This Will Be The First Super Bowl Without Cheerleaders

26 out of 32 NFL clubs employ cheerleaders, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers aren’t among them.



That means there won’t be any cheerleaders on the sidelines this Sunday for the first time in the 45-year history of the Super Bowl.

The Packers disbanded their cheerleading squad in 1988 and the Steelers did so even earlier, in 1970.

Our question is this: if you didn’t know there weren’t going to be cheerleaders ahead of time, would you have noticed?

