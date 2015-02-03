This year's Super Bowl is the most-watched show in TV history

Rob Carr/Getty Images Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots’ Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl XLIX is the most-watched show in US TV history.

NBC reports the NFL championship was viewed by 114.4 million viewers.

It was also the highest-rated Super Bowl in 30 seasons, according to data from Nielsen.

According to a press release, here’s a list of the most-viewed TV shows ever.

The “M.A.S.H.” finale is the only TV series to crack over 100 million viewers.

114.4 Million — Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Last Night’s Game) 112.2 Million — Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014) 111.3 Million — Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012) 111.0 Million — Super Bowl XLV, FOX (Feb. 2011) 108.7 Million — Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013) 106.5 Million — Super Bowl XLIV, CBS (Feb. 2010) 106.0 Million — M.A.S.H. Finale, CBS (Feb. 1983) 98.7 Million — Super Bowl XLIII, NBC (Feb. 2009)

