The Super Bowl's 'Woo Guy' earned the hatred of fans everywhere

Last year’s Super Bowl had “Left Shark,” but this year’s Super Bowl has “Woo Guy.”

As Super Bowl 50 aired Sunday night, fans took to social media to air their grievances with one person in particular: “Woo Guy.” This football fan spawned a Twitter hashtag (#wooguy) and tons of complaints for “woo-ing” throughout the game, which ended up on CBS’s audio.

You can hear a bit of his woo below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Not even the halftime show featuring Coldplay, Beyonce, and Bruno Mars could top his overbearing and constant woo-ing.

The Woo Guy is perfectly audible, Coldplay & Beyoncé are not. #SuperBowl50

— 500 BAEs of Summer (@CarlosOGomez) February 8, 2016

Though some were impressed with his ability to stay consistent.

Gotta give the “woo” guy credit. He’s kept the same pitch all the way into the 2nd half. #SuperBowl #wooguy

— Evan Davis (@EDavis88) February 8, 2016

Whatever team the “Woo Guy” was rooting for or wherever he may now be, at least he knows he earned the hatred of fans everywhere.

Hey @cbs can you find and destroy the woo-ing guy next to the microphone at the Super Bowl? Thanx.

— Jeremy Schneider (@jeress) February 8, 2016

to the guy at the #SuperBowl woo-ing in the background: pic.twitter.com/mek4rQLKA0

— Bustle (@bustle) February 8, 2016

Satan: Welcome to hell. [unseen, from somewhere in the back] Woooooooooooooo! Satan: He never stops, btw. #wooguy

— Turd Fergussen (@OhTurdFergussen) February 8, 2016

If I had a gun with two bullets and was locked in a room with woo guy, Kylo Ren & Hitler.. I’d shoot woo guy twice. #SuperBowl #wooguy

— Daniel Kross (@Kross) February 8, 2016

Please can someone eject the WOO guy from the game? Spoiling it for a few hundred million people #SuperBowl

— Dave Mojo (@Cyberaxiom) February 8, 2016

And even Seth MacFarlane tweeted his frustration.

Dear guy at the Super Bowl with the most grating “woooooo” ever: Get farther away from the mics. I want to shred your vocal cords.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 8, 2016

Hey @CBSSports— thanks for being on top of this issue. pic.twitter.com/vmNmZinvJN

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 8, 2016

