This Chart Captures How Badly Seattle Destroyed Denver In The First Half

The Seahawks are blowing the Broncos off the field in the Super Bowl.
It’s 22-0 at halftime, and it could be much worse.
The Broncos have a safety and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. They’re getting completely overwhelmed by the league-best Seattle defence.
Entering the third quarter, Seattle has a 95% chance of winning, according to the algorithm from AdvancedNFLStats.com.
It’d be an epic comeback:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.