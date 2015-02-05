We finally know the identity of the left dancing shark from the Super Bowl

P Photo/David J. Phillip We finally know the man behind the left shark.

Katy Perry’s dancing sharks broke out as fan favourites of Super Bowl XLIX.

The sharks appeared on stage with Perry while she performed the Pepsi halftime show.

Since then, the Internet went on a mission to uncover the identities of both of the sharks. We already know the shark pictured on the right is long-time Katy Perry backup dancer Scott Myrick, but who’s the left shark?

Perry’s backup dancer Bryan Gaw took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal he’s the face behind the meme that has become known as “left shark.”

Here’s a good look at Gaw:

Left shark went viral after video appeared online that made it appear as if Gaw’s shark was dancing out of sync with Myrick’s shark on stage.

Many accused “left shark” of not having his moves nailed down.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Perry’s choreographer RJ Durell claims it was all part of the plan to make the left shark look silly.

“The sharks were given two main objectives,” said Durell. “One, perform Katy’s trademark moves to the ‘Teenage Dream’ chorus, which they both did perfectly; and two, to have loads of fun, and bring to life these characters in a cartoon manner, giving them a Tweedledee/Tweedledum-type persona.”

