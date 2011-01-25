Hey, Steelers And Packers Fans: It's Not Too Late To Plan The Ultimate Super Bowl Trip

Leah Goldman, Dashiell Bennett
You may think a marquee event like the Super Bowl is out of your price range, but with the right planning you can get to Dallas and back for the Big Game and not break your bank.But if you’ve got the money … you HAVE to go all out. Jets (the actual flying kind), cars, all the best parties. And don’t forget the front row seats.

Whether you’re a Baller with cash to burn or a huge sports fan on a Budget, here’s your guide to booking an awesome February weekend.

BALLER: Buy $13,500 premium club level tickets

Where to get it: StubHub

Sit in the 100 level of the stadium, somewhere between the 30 yard lines. Not a bad seat to watch the game from.

BUDGET: Buy $200 tickets for standing room OUTSIDE the stadium

Where to get it: The NFL is offering these tickets first to 'club-seat season ticket holders,' and if they don't sell out, they'll move on to 'regular season ticket holders.'

At least it will be warm in Texas, and you'll still be in the super bowl atmosphere and hear the crowd roar.

BALLER: Book a private jet for about $13,000

Where to get it: Bluestar Jets

  • From Green Bay: $12,130
  • From Pittsburgh: $13,913

Fly in style on a private jet with a friend to avoid leg cramps and crying babies. We planned our flight from JFK to Dallas, prices could vary.

BUDGET: Fly coach for about $700

Where to get it: Cheapflights.com

  • From Green Bay: $653
  • From Pittsburgh: $731

You might still get that price, if you book NOW. Flying is much better than driving but if that fails, there's always Greyhound...

  • From Green Bay: $312 (but it's going to take you 30 hours one way)
  • From Pittsburgh: $312 (but it's going to take you 27 hours one way)

BALLER: Rent a Rolls Royce Phantom for $5,997

Where to get it: W Exotic Car Rentals

You're not going to WALK from Dallas to Arlington. Hop off your private jet and into your Rolls Royce. People will think you're one of the guys playing on Sunday.

BUDGET: Rent a Toyota Corolla for $318

Where to buy: Expedia.com

Not a bad looking car and Toyota always gets great safety ratings.

BALLER: Rent a private luxury home just minutes from the stadium for $30,000

Where to get it: Craigslist.com

Pull your Rolls Royce into one of the three garages at this gorgeous mansion. And with an average February temperature of 61 degrees, you may even be able to take a dip in the pool, or at least the hot tub.

BUDGET: Stay at a Knight's Inn in Lewisville for $67 per night

Where to get it: Hotels.com

At least it got a 2.8 out of 5 rating! You get a complimentary breakfast, there's coffee in the lobby, and there's even a fitness centre. Only 55 minutes (in traffic!) to Cowboys Stadium.

BALLER: Get a private table and bottle service at the Playboy party for $17,500

Where to get it: The tickets are for a pretty exclusive crowd, but you may be able to snag some from Inside Sports and Entertainment Group

Tickets go for $1,750, but you need 10 friends for a private table. So grab some buddies and go to one of the most exclusive parties of the weekend.

BUDGET: Buy a 12 pack of Bud Light and hang out in your hotel room for about $10

Where to buy: The grocery store

There's really nothing like an ice cold beer, friends, and card games.

BALLER: Buy $500 tickets to Mario Batali's pre-game dinner party

Where to buy: Moyer Foundation

Not only will you be chowing down on some gourmet food, but all the proceeds from this event go to charity. The money goes to The Moyer Foundation and the Mario Batali Foundation, both helping children in need.

Where to get it: Applebees, 4654 South Cooper Street

The deal says it all, lots of great bar food at an even better price.

PRICELESS: Witnessing amazing Super Bowl moments like this one...

So here's how things add up...

BALLER Super Bowl Weekend: ~$80,500

BUDGET Super Bowl Weekend: ~$1,382

But if the budget Super Bowl trip still seems pricey...

...throw your own party. Buy some mini hot dogs, cheese, and beer and go nuts.

And if you go, hopefully the game will be good enough to make this year's list ...

