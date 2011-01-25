Hey, Steelers And Packers Fans: It's Not Too Late To Plan The Ultimate Super Bowl Trip

Photo: AP

You may think a marquee event like the Super Bowl is out of your price range, but with the right planning you can get to Dallas and back for the Big Game and not break your bank.But if you’ve got the money … you HAVE to go all out. Jets (the actual flying kind), cars, all the best parties. And don’t forget the front row seats.



Whether you’re a Baller with cash to burn or a huge sports fan on a Budget, here’s your guide to booking an awesome February weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.