The Forecast For The Super Bowl Is Starting To Sound Awful

We are now two weeks from the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Forecasts are starting to paint an ugly picture of the game-time weather, including a possible return of the polar vortex.

Accuweather has set up a website, WillItSnow.com, devoted to the Super Bowl forecast.

As of now, there is a 30% chance of snow and just one of their four experts think it will snow. But the forecast at this point says the high on Sunday, February 2 will be just 32 degrees, about eight degrees colder than normal.

If that forecast holds up, the temperature at kick off will most likely be in the upper-20s. Without the visual appeal of a snow-covered field, the Super Bowl will just be windy and bitterly cold.

To make matters worse, Wes Junker of the Washington Post is predicting another polar vortex will hit the northeast over the next couple of weeks, which could push temperatures 20 degrees below normal.

Junker also calls heavy snowfall possible, but a long shot.

Some are worried that bad weather will ruin the Super Bowl, while others believe it will make the Super Bowl more entertaining. At this point, it is starting to look like we’ll find out who is right.

