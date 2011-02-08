On Second Thought, Those Fans Who Lost Their Super Bowl Seats Were Treated Pretty Well

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

The 400 fans who lost their seats when they arrived at the Super Bowl on Sunday got: to watch the game from the Cowboys special field level club (which players walk through on their way to and from the field); they got free food, free drinks, free merchandise, $2,400 in cash (a refund of three times the ticket’s face value), a free ticket to next year’s Super Bowl (like we asked for and which can be used or sold for another couple thousand dollars) AND they got to go on the field after the game, as the Packers were celebrating their victory.Not terrible.



Yes, it sucks that they didn’t get to sit at the Super Bowl when they thought they would. And we’re sure that in the confusion and anger of the moment, it must have been an awful feeling to know that you were about to be denied something you had invested a lot of time and money in.

The NFL totally botched this situation and we stand by our earlier comments that this was purely the result of the league’s massive greed. But they’ve done a pretty good job of making up for it so far and outside of the travel costs, the NFL has done all right by these folks.

Companies screw up. All we ask is that when they do, they acknowledge the mistake and provide some attempt to make up for it. This is a pretty good effort. Not that this will stop the inevitable lawsuit.

People always say it’s not about the money, it’s about the experience. An experience that no legal settlement can replace. (So why try?) Well, the experience these people got was better than the experience that 90% of those in Cowboys Stadium got on Sunday. (Walking on the field after the Super Bowl is undeniably an amazing once in a lifetime moment.) It was arguably better than sitting in those not very good (for $900) seats and paying for your own food.

Some of them did actually get to see the game live (on the standing room platforms in the stadium corners.) All of them got a story they’ll get to tell for the rest of their lives. It’s not perfect, but given the situation — a stupid, embarrassing situation — the NFL has done a decent job of recovery.

Still, a couple free airline vouchers wouldn’t kill them either.

