Super Bowl Commands The Highest Ticket Prices In All Of Sports, But What Are They Really Worth?

So you’ve decided to pony up the necessary bones for Super Bowl XLV tickets, and you’re wondering, is it worth it? What is the opportunity cost (in terms of football games) of my decision?



How many Pittsburgh Steelers tickets can I get for the price of a Super Bowl XLV ticket? How many Green Bay Packers tickets can I get for a Super Bowl XLV ticket? We

If you’re in this boat, you’ve come to the right place.

1 Super Bowl XLV Ticket Equals:

19.55 Patriots @ Steelers Games

23.49 Steelers Home Games

16.43 Vikings @ Packers Games

24.47 Packers Home Games

36.7 Packers @ Steelers Games (In 2009 terms)

In terms of price, it seems like the best deal would be to attend 24 Packers Home Games or 23 Steelers Home Games. If it were possible to attend 36 Packers @ Steelers games in your lifetime, then go for it, but that feat would be very unlikely. However, in order to rationalize to ourselves a $5000+ per person expenditure, we must deconstruct the Super Bowl in terms of utility per dollar, quite simply the bang for our buck as a dynamic experience versus a static price on a graph.

Super Bowl XLV Experience Highlights:

Repping Your Team

Prestige/Bragging Rights

Halftime Show

Best Game of the Year

Texas

Warm Weather

Festivity

Memories

If any of these highlights are important to you, the $5000+ is worth it, and you know it. If not, put your money into your children’s college funds; they’ll need it one day. But seriously, it’s the SUPER BOWL!

One last interesting calculation that we’ll leave you with is the average Packers/Steelers Home Game Price Ratio = .959. Despite the Super Bowl XLV spread in favour of the Packers -2.5, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a higher average home ticket price than the Green Bay Packers. How does winability affect average ticket price? Are there other more important factors?

Leave a comment down below with your favourite Super Bowl stories (if you’ve been to a game) or your take on the price of a Super Bowl ticket.

