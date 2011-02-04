Your Thursday Super Bowl Ticket Update: Prices Are Slightly Up

As of 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, the cheapest tickets for Super Bowl XLV on StubHub are on sale for $2,197 (as we published this post a set of tickets for $2,000 was snapped up). That’s slightly up from yesterday’s mark of $2,150, the cheapest price we’ve seen this week.



But, there are now several tickets for sale under $2,300.

The cheapest Party Plaza tickets are now at $350, up from $325 yesterday. Those tickets seem to be selling quickly on StubHub. Party Plaza passes were originally on sale for $200.

Check out the cost of Super Bowl tickets through the years >

