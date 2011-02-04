Here's A Look At Super Bowl Ticket Prices Through The Years

You can’t get a ticket to this year’s Super Bowl for less than $2,000 anywhere right now, but it wasn’t always like this. Face value tickets soared up to $1,200 for Super Bowl XLV, but as recently as 2004 they were selling for less than $200.



That’s not saying the Average Joe would have had an easy time getting Super Bowl tickets that cheap, he still would likely have had to buy them through a secondary market. But the ridiculous prices you see on StubHub today are a relatively new trend that’s coincided with the explosion of the NFL.

Here’s a look at the prices of face value Super Bowl tickets through the years:

*Data from The Dallas Morning News and Sports Business Daily.

**A few years offered more than one price, we used the highest.

***Inflation prices calculated using the CPI Inflation Calculator from the Bureau of labour Statistics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.