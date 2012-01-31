Here's A Look At Super Bowl Ticket Prices Through The Years

If you want to get a ticket to the biggest football event of the year, you have to be prepared to shell out some serious cash.



But years ago, tickets were much more affordable. Even back in 2001, you could get a ticket for as cheap as $350.

As the NFL has gained popularity though, the prices have gone up and up. This year, tickets at face value range from $600-$1,200, which is about the same as the 2011 Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the prices of face value Super Bowl tickets through the years:

Photo: Jon Terbush, Business Insider

