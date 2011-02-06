Fraudulent Super Bowl Tickets Help Former NFL QB Fund His Gambling Habit

Photo: NFL

Former Colts’ quarterback Art Schlichter allegedly sold dozens of Super Bowl tickets he never possessed for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and gambled away the money, according to the Columbus Dispatch.People who purchased those tickets are stranded in Dallas without any way into Cowboys Stadium.



Apparently, it was all part of the Ohio State All-American quarterback’s larger scheme. The Dispatch reports Schlichter has been fraudulently presenting a plan to broker and sell Buckeye football tickets as an “investment opportunity” and used the millions he solicited to fund a sports gambling addiction.

One alleged victim of the scheme is Anita Barney. Schlichter came to know Barney through her son, Alan, who he visited in a Columbus hospital while quarterbacking Ohio State in 1980. Then 10, Alan was nursing numerous injuries after being the the lone survivor of a fatal plane crash. Over the years, Schlichter maintained a connection with the family and contacted Ms. Barney to “invest” in his scheme. Reports say the 68-year-old widow has had to borrow up to $200,000 just to stay afloat after losing money to Schlichter’s scheme.

Since 1994, Schlichter has served time in 44 prisons mainly for fraudulent behaviour connected to his gambling habit.

In the story Schlichter seems genuinely upset by his behaviour, but is at the mercy of an addiction he can’t control. Then again it’s easy to sound upset after you’ve been caught.

Read and decide for yourself over at Dispatch.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.