Remember The Super Bowl Ticket Fiasco? Jerry Jones Finally Takes Notice

Photo: AP

erry Jones finally admits that the stadium he built, owns, and controls probably played in a role in 400 fans with Super Bowl XLV tickets not getting to watch the game.Check out his lame reply …. only about three weeks too late:

“I do, along with the NFL, take responsibility for the seating issue and some of the things that we would like to improve on regarding the seating issues. The informing of the fans that were involved, the NFL and I take responsibility for. You always like to look at areas you can do better, get better. We certainly intend to and will get much better in terms of the seating and how that is handled. I don’t have a lot of details for you relative to specifics there, as to specifically what we would like to improve on. That’s part of the process of the work ahead to do it better.”

