Brooklyn’s The Bagel Store is best known for its mesmerising neon-coloured rainbow bagels. But rainbow isn’t the only colour the shop’s bagels come in. Check out their creations for this year’s Super Bowl.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and video by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.