The 15 best memes about The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

- The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
- The 30-year-old Canadian sang a medley of his biggest hits, including “Blinding Lights.”
- Fans joked about the aesthetics of his performance on Twitter, especially a trippy funhouse scene.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show with a medley of his biggest songs, from his 2011 debut “House of Balloons” to hits from 2020’s “After Hours.”
The 30-year-old Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, appeared in a suspended car wearing a sequined version of his signature red blazer. He moved to a stage set up in the stands, migrated through a funhouse-style set, and mounted a massive finale on the field surrounded by look-alike dancers.
Fans gushed about his performance online, though many joked about its dizzying aesthetic.
Insider rounded up the 15 best memes about The Weeknd’s halftime show below.
me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR
— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
me sneaking backstage trying to find the sound board to turn abel's mic up. pic.twitter.com/SC3BSwI48I
— amorphous (@loneamorphous) February 8, 2021
When my front camera accidentally opens ..#abel #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/SmSfX2EpZq
— Ms Jordan Seymone (@JordanNelms) February 8, 2021
Me as a kid playing with photo booth on my moms mac #theweeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g9hGioDk2t
— ryan (@sexitopaz) February 8, 2021
When 5 shots of tequila start kicking in ???? #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/DfaW5PZ8sz
— Selina Lucero (@SelinaLucero1) February 8, 2021
Me taking selfies after a night of drinking #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/O6SbegWJcY
— Brianna Levy (@briannaslevy) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find my car in the parking lot! #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/E6elOb97f6
— William (@william_schro) February 8, 2021
Looking for my mom at the grocery store after losing her #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/GgJta53rn3
— Keven (@ramirezkeven47) February 8, 2021
Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx
— push push ???? (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021
this is a great visual representation of the first few minutes after you wake up from a nap pic.twitter.com/DEMF3xtvdU
— ???????????????????????????? (@sincesuburbia) February 8, 2021
What my cat sees when I wake him up from a nap #halftimeshow #theweeknd pic.twitter.com/kF09t6R85S
— ????????????ℝ???????? (@SkorgeSlaps) February 8, 2021
my red blood cells working together to supply oxygen throughout my body #Abel #theweeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UTx3NU23pI
— the 12th slug (@burningred1213) February 8, 2021
abel's halftime show out of context pic.twitter.com/DJkHxuhjrm
— phoenix (@myspaceeboy) February 8, 2021
IM SORRY ABEL BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST THING I THOUGHT OF ???????? #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/DjgiF0fnxf
— waiting for 1D???????? (@Onestylinson28) February 8, 2021
Watch the full performance below.
- Read more:
- The Weeknd becomes a meme after appearing bandaged like a mummy at the 2020 American Music Awards
- Miley Cyrus channeled the ’80s with her electric Super Bowl performance and bedazzled football-inspired looks
- Fans are raving about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show, the best one in years by far
- Rihanna says she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show because she didn’t want to be ‘a sellout’ and ‘an enabler’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.