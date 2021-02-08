The 15 best memes about The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Canadian sang a medley of his biggest hits, including “Blinding Lights.”

Fans joked about the aesthetics of his performance on Twitter, especially a trippy funhouse scene.

The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show with a medley of his biggest songs, from his 2011 debut “House of Balloons” to hits from 2020’s “After Hours.”

The 30-year-old Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, appeared in a suspended car wearing a sequined version of his signature red blazer. He moved to a stage set up in the stands, migrated through a funhouse-style set, and mounted a massive finale on the field surrounded by look-alike dancers.

Fans gushed about his performance online, though many joked about its dizzying aesthetic.

Insider rounded up the 15 best memes about The Weeknd’s halftime show below.

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

me sneaking backstage trying to find the sound board to turn abel's mic up. pic.twitter.com/SC3BSwI48I — amorphous (@loneamorphous) February 8, 2021

Me as a kid playing with photo booth on my moms mac #theweeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g9hGioDk2t — ryan (@sexitopaz) February 8, 2021

Me taking selfies after a night of drinking #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/O6SbegWJcY — Brianna Levy (@briannaslevy) February 8, 2021

Looking for my mom at the grocery store after losing her #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/GgJta53rn3 — Keven (@ramirezkeven47) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push ???? (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

this is a great visual representation of the first few minutes after you wake up from a nap pic.twitter.com/DEMF3xtvdU — ???????????????????????????? (@sincesuburbia) February 8, 2021

What my cat sees when I wake him up from a nap #halftimeshow #theweeknd pic.twitter.com/kF09t6R85S — ????????????ℝ???????? (@SkorgeSlaps) February 8, 2021

my red blood cells working together to supply oxygen throughout my body #Abel #theweeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UTx3NU23pI — the 12th slug (@burningred1213) February 8, 2021

abel's halftime show out of context pic.twitter.com/DJkHxuhjrm — phoenix (@myspaceeboy) February 8, 2021

IM SORRY ABEL BUT THIS WAS THE FIRST THING I THOUGHT OF ???????? #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/DjgiF0fnxf — waiting for 1D???????? (@Onestylinson28) February 8, 2021

Watch the full performance below.

