The MTA Made A Brand New NYC Subway Map For The Super Bowl

For the first time ever, the MTA has made a regional public transportation map for New York and New Jersey.

The map was commissioned specifically for the Super Bowl, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in February.

It includes Manhattan’s subway lines, as well as New Jersey Transit, Amtrak, and PATH trains between Manhattan and New Jersey.

For out-of-towners staying in Manhattan and using public transportation to get to the game, it will come in handy.

For New Yorkers, it’s a cool new take on the plain old subway map, at least the Manhattan portion of it.

It looks great (via Gizmodo):

It’s much cleaner than the traditional MTA map:

