Super Bowl Subplot #3: IT'S SNOWING IN DALLAS! (And No One Cares)

Did you hear? It’s cold in Dallas-Ft. Worth-Arlington today.All the media members who are descending on Texas are absolutely stunned to learn that this year’s Super Bowl is not being held in Miami, Phoenix, or Southern California.



Naturally, we all feel terrible for them.

We’re really sorry that you got a free trip to the biggest football game of the year in February. It stinks that you get to spend all day today (indoors) talking to football players. We hope you can survive the 30-second trip from your taxi to the entrance of whatever club is holding tonight’s pre-game parties.

Hopefully, the assembled media members can get through this difficult time by remembering that the temperature will make it to the 50s in time for the Big Game this weekend. Also, the game is indoors. Also … IT’S THE SUPER BOWL.

Thanks for the perspective, Ross. No one wants to hear about media members complaining about ANYTHING that has to do with covering the Super Bowl. Least of all the weather, when half the country is digging out from the actual storm that barely brushed by North Texas. Give it a rest.

By the way, Sunday’s temperature in Indianapolis (site of next year’s Super Bowl)? 35. In New Jersey (home of the OUTDOOR 2014 game)? 36. If football (and weather) still exists by then, the media will consider the Arlington Nightmare to be the glory days.

P.S. Check back later, as we plan to cover Media Day from the comfort of our toasty office. Hopefully, we survive.

