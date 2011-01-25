Super Bowl Subplot #1: Football Is Very Popular

Photo: Dan Harrelson/Flickr

Last year’s Super Bowl between the Saints and Colts was the most watched U.S. television program ever. Over 106 million people were tuned in when Drew Brees led his team to a dramatic victory.Big deal.



Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was the most-watched AFC final ever. The NFC Championship managed “only” 51 million viewers, the most since last century. NBC’s Sunday Night Football was the most watched primetime show of the fall season. More people watched football in 2010 than any other year ever.

In case you haven’t heard, the sport is very popular.

Now, the Big Game will feature two of the most popular and storied franchises in the history of the league. The Packers, winner of 12 NFL Championships. The Steelers, holders of six Vince Lombardi Trophies. A February that’s colder and bleaker and less spendy than anyone can remember. (Perfect for sitting inside and watching the tube?)

Heck, even the stadium where the game is being played has the world’s largest TV hanging over the field! If that’s not an omen, we don’t know what is.

The biggest upset of Super Bowl XLV will be if it does not best the previous year’s game and become the most watched television program ever. It’s a bigger lock than taking the over on Ben Roethlisberger/Aaron Rodgers third-down scrambles.

Football ratings are a nosebleed that no defence can stop. (Except for maybe the one named “lockout.”)

