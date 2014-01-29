You Won't Be Able To Watch Live Streams Of The Super Bowl In The Stadium

The NFL made the decision to block live streams of Super Bowl XLVIII inside MetLife Stadium for apps and Web browsers, according to an Ars Technica report.

People inside the stadium won’t be able to view the game on NFL.com or Fox Sports, which will provide a free live video feed for those outside the arena.

NFL CIO Michelle McKenna-Doyle told Ars Technica that the stadium could support between 25,000 and 30,000 people using bandwidth at the same time; MetLife seats 82,500 people.

Mckenna-Doyle explains to Ars Technica that the league wanted to ensure that fans could access social media like Twitter and Facebook without an issue.

The league decided to take this precautionary measure to prevent a similar debacle like last year’s midgame power outage.

While it will be tough to see an instant replay on your phone while watching the game, ticket holders will be given a radio to listen to, for catching anything they might’ve missed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.