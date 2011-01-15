Would You Pay For Standing Room Super Bowl Tickets That Are OUTSIDE The Stadium?

Maybe this means the NFL’s finances are indeed in poor shape.



Or maybe it just means that the league is determined to milk the Super Bowl for all it’s worth.

The league has announced plans to sell standing room tickets outside Cowboys Stadium for the February 6th game. Fans will be able to watch the game on huge video boards “about a football field’s length away from the action” and tell their friends that technically, they were at the game.

The name for the NFL’s latest expansion to its biggest money factory? The “Party Plaza.”

The league hasn’t yet decided if the poor souls left standing outside will count towards the game’s official attendance or what the standing room tickets will cost.

Regular Super Bowl tickets are on sale at StubHub starting at $2,115.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.