Standing Room Tickets Inside The Super Bowl Just $350 Apiece

Earlier today we told you that the NFL plans to sell standing room tickets outside Cowboys Stadium for Super Bowl XLV for an undetermined price.



This afternoon it’s been confirmed that the Cowboys will sell 320 standing room tickets inside Cowboys Stadium for $350 apiece.

So if you actually want to see the game and not stare at it on a screen 100 yards away from the stadium, you can purchase one of these.

This is the first time the NFL has given the green light to standing room tickets.

We’d guess the outdoor standing room tickets will fall somewhere in the $100 range after this news.

