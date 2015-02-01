US

Here's How To Figure Out The Odds Of Winning Your Super Bowl Office Pool

Sara Silverstein, Matt Johnston

Super Bowl Squares is one of the most popular ways for Americans to bet on the Super Bowl. It’s played on a 10 by 10 grid of squares, which people buy for a fixed price. Each square is assigned two numbers that aim to match the score of the Super Bowl. To get you ready, we crunched the numbers — more than 14,000 games — to see which numbers have the best odds of winning.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Matt Johnston

