Photos Of MetLife Stadium Today Will Make You Really Want It To Snow During The Super Bowl

There are people who criticised the NFL’s decision to stage a Super Bowl in New Jersey because of the risk of inclement weather.

These people are wrong.

Every rational, optimistic person in the U.S. hopes it snows during the Super Bowl. Snow football is great. Snow football in the Super Bowl would be historic.

A storm covered the area with 10+ inches of snow on Wednesday.

This is what the Super Bowl could look like:













