Everybody is talking about Katy Perry's dancing Super Bowl shark

Katy Perry may have had everyone talking during the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show when she rode in on a giant mechanical tiger; however, it’s one of the singer’s backup dancing shark who stole the spotlight.

About halfway through Perry’s halftime show performance, the singer took the stage with a bunch of cartoonish characters ranging from over-sized beach balls to googly-eyed palm trees.

Then, Perry was also seen with two dancing sharks.

The internet was quick to notice that while one of the sharks appeared extremely expressive, the one on the left appeared a little more lackluster.

Gawker and others posted videos online of the left shark dancing out of sync with the one on the right.

Now, the internet won’t stop talking about the left shark.