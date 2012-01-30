REMATCH! Here Are 15 Things You Completely Forgot About The Epic 2008 Super Bowl

Photo: YouTube

Super Bowl XLII was one of the best games in NFL history.There was drama (a last-minute TD drive), storylines (the Pats bid for an undefeated season), and a signature play (Helmet Catch!).



But there are a bunch of things about that classic game that we’ve long since forgotten.

Like Asante Samuel’s dropped INT in the final minutes, Eli Manning’s perceived ineptitude, and that awesome new commercial for Apple’s next generation computer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.