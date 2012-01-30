REMATCH! Here Are 15 Things You Completely Forgot About The Epic 2008 Super Bowl

Photo: YouTube
Super Bowl XLII was one of the best games in NFL history.There was drama (a last-minute TD drive), storylines (the Pats bid for an undefeated season), and a signature play (Helmet Catch!).
But there are a bunch of things about that classic game that we’ve long since forgotten.
Like Asante Samuel’s dropped INT in the final minutes, Eli Manning’s perceived ineptitude, and that awesome new commercial for Apple’s next generation computer.
The Patriots came in to the game as massive 14 point favourites. But there were actually signs of chinks in the New England armour.
In Week 17, the Giants nearly beat the Pats and ruined their undefeated record, only to lose 38-35 in the Meadowlands.
In the AFC title game, the prolific Pats offence was held to just 21 points against the Chargers.
Super Tuesday in an election year with no incumbent came just two days after the game.
So the Super Bowl was the perfect event to air a political ad, right?
Not so fast, Fox declined to sell ad time to political campaigns, citing equal-time rules by the FCC.
Manning had 20 regular season interceptions going into the game.
He was unproven on the big stage, and always in his brother's shadow.
It's a fair cry from the praise he's being showered with today.
Some of the key players involved that look silly in retrospect: Junior Seau, Amani Toomer, RW McQuarters, and Laurence Maroney
The Giants first drive gobbled up two-thirds of the first quarter.
It featured seven runs, eight passes, spanned 63 yards, and ended in a field goal.
Way to get the casual fan excited!
Eli won the MVP, and has since become one of the game's best QBs.
But in Super Bowl XLII, he actually turned it over three times -- fumbling twice and getting picked off once.
These things tend to fade from view when you lead your team on epic, last-second touchdown drives.
Proof that despite all the jokes about Madonna performing this year, we'll forget all about it in no time at all.
It's weird that this isn't a bigger deal.
Samuel hand an INT in his hands with 1:20 left, and he dropped it. On the next play, the Helmet Catch happened.
The pass came on 3rd and 5, not a fourth down.
It also left the Giants at the New England 24-yard-line with more than a minute left down 14-10.
It was an amazing, game-changing play. But it wasn't as meaningful as we remember.
This wasn't, as some remember, a game dominated by the Patriots that the Giants stole in the end.
In fact, the game shouldn't have even been this close.
The Pats were only in the red zone twice, and converted both possessions into touchdowns.
The Giants, on the other hand, were in the red zone five times and somehow only scored 17 points.
