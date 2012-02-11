Super Bowl Ratings Redux: Why Social TV Must Address The Twitter Paradox

Any doubts that Social TV was a real phenomenon were flattened last Sunday, when Bluefin Labs tracked 12.2 million Social Media mentions of the Super Bowl, compared to 1.8 million in last year’s game. For perspective, Nielsen said this year’s game attracted 111.3 million viewers vs. 111 million last year. That ratings jump is headline news for NBC and its advertisers, so surely the massive increase in social buzz caused a similar celebration somewhere.



Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.