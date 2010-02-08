The Ridiculous Bets You Can Make On Tonight's Super Bowl

How are you supposed to get excited about tonight’s big game if your team didn’t make it?
Well, you could become a Johnny-Come-Lately member of “Who Dat” Nation.
Or you can put some money on the game and actually have a stake in the outcome.
But just betting on the winner/loser is kinda boring.
Fortunately, there are way more exotic bets you can place, and many don’t require you to have any knowledge whatsoever.
Canadian sports-betting site Bodog lets you place wagers on all kinds of things, such as the number of times Kim Kardashian appears on TV, or whether a member of The Who smashes a guitar during the halftime show.
Witt the help of VegasWatch, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting “prop” bets you can still make on tonight’s game, in order to actually keep yourself entertained.
(A note on odds: There are two kinds of odds listed. The first is simple. When the odds are listed as 4/1 it means you’ll get paid 4x on your bet. Elsewhere, what’s listed is the so-called “moneyline”.When you see, for example a bet that says (+130) it means you will win $130 for a $100 bet. When you see (-130) it means you must bet $130 to win $100)
Clock starts as soon as Underwood sings first Note and Stops when she sings her last note.
Over 1 Minute and 42 Seconds: (-165)
Under 1 Minute and 42 Seconds: (+135)
Lime Green: 8/1
Yellow: 10/1
Orange: 5/1
Red: 15/2
Blue: 12/1
Clear/Water: 19/10
Wager is on Interview done with the Super Bowl MVP on field during the Trophy Presentation only.
God: 9/5
Family: 12/1
Teammates: 1/1
Coach: 11/1
Does not Thank Anyone: 2/1
Wager is on the number of times Archie Manning will appear on TV during the Game (from kick off until final whistle). Live pictures only, Any Taped Pictures or Past Video does not count towards wager.
Over 4.5: (-210)
Under 4.5: (+170)
Wager is on the number of times announcers specifically say - Hurricane Katrina - during the Game (from kick off until final whistle).
Over 2.5: (-220)
Under 2.5: (+180)
Wager is on what Commercial will be the highest rated on the USA Today Annual Super Bowl Ad Meter.
Anheuser-Busch / Budweiser: 20/27
Go Daddy.com: 8/1
Career Builder: 10/1
Coca-Cola: 10/1
Family First: 12/1
Doritos: 12/5
Other: 5/2
Wager is on the opening coin toss.
Heads (Coin Toss): -105
Tails (Coin Toss): -105
Both side line reporters must be in attendance for wager to have action.
Solomon Wilcots: -115
Steve Tasker: -115
Simply predict whether the New York Stock Exchange Index will be up or down at the end of trading Monday February 8th .
New Orleans Saints Wins Market Up: 3/1
New Orleans Saints Wins Market Down: 15/4
Indianapolis Colts Wins Market Up: 8/5
Indianapolis Colts Wins Market Down: 21/10
Wager is on the number of times Kim Kardashian will appear on TV during the Game (from kick off until final whistle). Live pictures only, Any Taped Pictures or Past Video does not count towards wager. Person must be in attendance for wager to have action.
Over 2.5: (-135)
Under: 2.5: (+105)
If the New Orleans Saints do not win the game then all wagers have no action. If the Saints win then all wager will have action until July 31st 2010.
Yes: (+155)
No: (-190)
For fan to be the winner it must be a human fan. If he hits two at the same time then all wagers are no action.
Floor: 1/6
Speaker: 5/1
Microphone: 6/1
Drummer: 200/1
Fan: 200/1
Windmill move must be a full 360 degree revolution and be shown on TV to be counted for this wager.
Over 5.5: (-260)
Under 5.5: (+200)
