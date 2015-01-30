Here's Who The Experts Predict Will Win The Super Bowl

A narrow majority of experts are picking the New England Patriots to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, but it’s very, very close.

New England comes into the game as a one-point betting favourite.

While Seattle has been the most dominant team in the NFL over the last two months, the Patriots are the trendy pick, ostensibly because they destroyed the Colts in the AFC title game while the Seahawks needed a miracle win over the Packers.

Here’s how a few media outlets see it:

ESPN — 9 of 13 picking New England

— 9 of 13 picking New England NFL.com — 6 of 11 picking Seattle

— 6 of 11 picking Seattle SB Nation — 4 picking New England, 4 picking Seattle

— 4 picking New England, 4 picking Seattle CBS Sports — 5 of 8 picking New England

That’s 23 of 40 commentators picking the Patriots.

It’s a pretty even split across the board, even among the big national writers. Grantland’s Bill Barnwell is picking the Seahawks, whereas SI’s Peter King and Greg Bedard are picking the Patriots.

Microsoft’s Bing Predicts algorithm is picking New England, whereas the Predictalator on PredictionMachine.com ran 50,000 simulations and has the Seahawks as the favourite.

On the other hand, Madden’s simulation has the Patriots winning.

The point spread reflects an incredibly close contest, and that’s the way pretty much everyone is seeing it.

