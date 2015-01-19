The Super Bowl Is Set, And Las Vegas Says It's A Toss Up

Super Bowl 49 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is a pick ’em at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Seattle opened as a 2.5-point favourite, ESPN’s Dave Tuley reports, but that number quickly disappeared as bettors put heavy money on the Patriots.

The point spread is now a pick ’em at most places, while some even have the Patriots as a one-point favourite.

The Seahawks needed a miracle comeback to make their second-straight Super Bowl, beating Green Bay 28-22 in overtime after overcoming a 12-point deficit in the final minutes.

They’d be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2005 Patriots.

New England looked much more impressive in its conference title game, destroying the Indianapolis Colts 45-7.

These were the two best teams coming into the playoffs, and Vegas says there’s nothing between them. If the point spread holds, it’d be the first time a Super Bowl was ever a pick ’em, according to David Payne Purdum.

