The Early Super Bowl Point Spread Is Out — And The 49ers Are favoured

The San Francisco 49ers are favoured by 4.5 points over the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl.The respected offshore gambling website 5Dimes was one of the first sportsbooks to post it.



Based on what we’ve seen, the line opened at anywhere from 49ers -5.5 to 49ers -4.5. That’s a pretty significant number.

We’re sure the line will move somehow over the next two weeks, follow Vegas Insider for the up-to-the-minute point spread from Vegas.

