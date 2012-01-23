GAMBLING ALERT: The Patriots Are 3.5-Point favourites Over The Giants In The Super Bowl

Photo: suttonstylepoints.wordpress.com

The Super Bowl is set, and so is the point spread.The Patriots opened as 3.5-point favourites over the Giants at most major sportsbooks and offshore gambling sites. And the over/under total opened at 54ish.



You could probably argue that New England should be bigger favourites given their consistency and (at times) dominance over the course of the season. But New York is red hot right now, and 3.5 seems right.

We’ll see how it moves over the next few days, but we’d be pretty surprised if the number dipped below 3.

